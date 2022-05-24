Schroder Investment Management Group Has $96.48 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 766,347 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.19% of Baidu worth $96,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Totem Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after buying an additional 88,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average of $143.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

