Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 10,794 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $73,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,247.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,318.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,439.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,168.31 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,694 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

