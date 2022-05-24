Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $76,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $110.29 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.02. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.83.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.