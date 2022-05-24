Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,661,446 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,676,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,661,446 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HP were worth $100,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

HP stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

