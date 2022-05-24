Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 201,343 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 201,343 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.88% of Ciena worth $105,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 68.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ciena by 65.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ciena by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $201,043.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,599,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,486. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $78.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.