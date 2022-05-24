Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,725 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.30% of PPL worth $69,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after acquiring an additional 824,795 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after buying an additional 186,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

