Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,938 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.96. 791,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,949. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

