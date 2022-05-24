Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Get Scor alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scor from €27.50 ($29.26) to €28.00 ($29.79) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($35.11) to €35.10 ($37.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.12.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Scor will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Scor Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.