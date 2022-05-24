Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,123,000 after buying an additional 222,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,573,000 after buying an additional 66,447 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sempra by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,459,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,409,000 after buying an additional 174,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sempra by 975.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

