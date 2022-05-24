Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) PT Raised to GBX 2,800

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,520 ($31.71) to GBX 2,800 ($35.23) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Severn Trent from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,800.00.

STRNY stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

