Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.24

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 2127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCVL. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.