Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives C$2,068.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,068.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

SHOP stock opened at C$466.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$682.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,168.96. Shopify has a one year low of C$402.00 and a one year high of C$2,228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.84.

In related news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 158 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$469.53, for a total value of C$74,186.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,635,709.18. Also, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 109 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$518.01, for a total transaction of C$56,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,635,563.08. Insiders have sold a total of 777 shares of company stock worth $561,218 in the last ninety days.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

