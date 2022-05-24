Showcase (SHO) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Showcase (SHO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $26,791.37 and $25.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 102.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,070.76 or 0.68647382 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00504998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $43,618.46 or 1.49186806 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.