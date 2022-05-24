Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.28

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.28 and last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.95.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,237,148.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,901,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,562,774.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,759,383. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 94.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,237,000 after acquiring an additional 527,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,677,000 after buying an additional 420,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,838,000 after buying an additional 246,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,053,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $23,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

