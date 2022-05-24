Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 2,681 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Moderna by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,983,000 after purchasing an additional 79,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,229,000 after purchasing an additional 914,343 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,732. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,625,874. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

