Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.41. 234,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,786,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.79. The company has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

