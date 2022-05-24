Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,822,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,990,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.73. 3,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

