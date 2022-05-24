Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.44.

Shares of CB traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,573. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

