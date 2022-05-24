Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.10. 21,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,141. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $271.71. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

