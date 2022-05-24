Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

GE stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $73.29. 132,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,389. General Electric has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

