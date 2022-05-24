Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 71.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 22.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,649 shares of company stock valued at $842,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.40. 27,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,833. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.06.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

