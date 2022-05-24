Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stake Raised by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,276 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Signature Bank worth $101,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.93. 9,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,826. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $179.05 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.92.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.