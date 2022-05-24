Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) is Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s 2nd Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,883,924 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 632,625 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 5.39% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $179,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIMO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $89.08. The stock had a trading volume of 624,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Several research firms have commented on SIMO. Susquehanna lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

