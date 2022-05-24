Silverback Asset Management LLC Sells 110,000 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Silverback Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 644,161 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,668,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 309,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 168,595 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after buying an additional 148,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

MX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. 861,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,666. The company has a market capitalization of $842.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

