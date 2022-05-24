SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cormark

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIL. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a C$15.25 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.10.

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$8.79 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$7.84 and a 1 year high of C$12.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.46.

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08). Research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

