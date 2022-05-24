Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $104.50. 12,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $105.72 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

