Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $104.50. 12,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $105.72 and a 1-year high of $171.12.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.31.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
