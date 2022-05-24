Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Singapore Airlines stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.