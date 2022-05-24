Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.61

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 36965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

SIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 425,000 shares of company stock worth $12,262,750. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

