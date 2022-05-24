Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.11

Skycoin (SKY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $68.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,734.28 or 0.29556303 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00502844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00034353 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,251.62 or 1.42977006 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

