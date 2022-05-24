Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) shares were down 13.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.05 and last traded at $46.30. Approximately 39,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 572,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

