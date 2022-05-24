Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Cavalry Management Group LLC

Cavalry Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,319 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet makes up approximately 2.8% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Smartsheet worth $24,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,146. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

