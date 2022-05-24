Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as low as $33.64 and last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 1676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $100,048,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 65.2% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,082,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $38,817,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

