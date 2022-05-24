Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) were down 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 120,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Get Snap One alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $3,964,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.