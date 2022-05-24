Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Cut by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,096,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814,701 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 3.1% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $710,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,605.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $313.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.67.
SNOW stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,194,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.98.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
