SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) is Tikvah Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tikvah Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,848 shares during the period. SomaLogic accounts for 5.1% of Tikvah Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tikvah Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of SomaLogic worth $18,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of SomaLogic stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 130,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

