Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE SAH opened at $43.16 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after buying an additional 522,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after buying an additional 267,763 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,289,000 after buying an additional 141,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

