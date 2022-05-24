Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.57.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

SHC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.34. 10,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.37. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.38.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 325.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 381.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 296.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 32.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.