Soviero Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. GrafTech International accounts for 1.0% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 270.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,915 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 8,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 631,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 623,556 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,164,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 592,248 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP boosted its position in GrafTech International by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 566,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 69,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 1,527.75% and a net margin of 29.39%. GrafTech International’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

