Soviero Asset Management LP Grows Stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Soviero Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 60,785 shares during the period. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers accounts for approximately 2.9% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Soviero Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.80% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 473,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 93,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 21,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. StockNews.com began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

