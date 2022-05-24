Soviero Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,780,000. Fluence Energy makes up 4.1% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

Shares of FLNC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,987. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

