SparksPay (SPK) Market Capitalization Tops $16,112.43

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $16,112.43 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000476 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,255,931 coins and its circulating supply is 11,007,568 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

