Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.13

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.13 and last traded at C$13.93, with a volume of 137868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.79.

Several brokerages have commented on SDE. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.717838 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total value of C$673,874.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,123,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,912,710.11. Also, Director Donald Archibald purchased 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,063,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,189,702.

About Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

