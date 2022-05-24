SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Trimmed by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,376 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,536,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.13. 6,784,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,086,994. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

