SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

