SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 419.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $164,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $8.77 on Tuesday, reaching $431.35. 87,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,430. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $471.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.01. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.27 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

