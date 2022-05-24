Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $157.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPLK. JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.43.

Splunk stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Splunk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Splunk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Splunk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

