Sprott Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Sprott Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,296. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $588.57 million, a PE ratio of 116.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SOI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,300.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,499 shares of company stock valued at $726,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

