Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.60. 46,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,825,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,104,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after buying an additional 1,831,527 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $9,843,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $5,953,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after buying an additional 564,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 767,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 547,181 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

