SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SPX Corporation is a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. The company operates in 15 countries with approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue and employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide, based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com lowered SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

SPXC opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPX by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SPX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

