Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.75

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 2676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.79) to GBX 510 ($6.42) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.30) to GBX 690 ($8.68) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.68) to GBX 620 ($7.80) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

